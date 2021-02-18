Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 217.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.83.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

