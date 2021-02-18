Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,113 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $825,073 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.