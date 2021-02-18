Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of RTM stock opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $152.26.

