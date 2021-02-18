Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $965,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $967,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Shares of EBIZ stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

