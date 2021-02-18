Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,942 shares of company stock worth $1,060,308. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

