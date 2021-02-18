Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

