Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $2,493,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,256,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

