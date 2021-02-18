Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $176.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $178.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

