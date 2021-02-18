Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.15 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

