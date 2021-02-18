Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,221 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.