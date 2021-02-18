Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 33,056 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 173,541 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

