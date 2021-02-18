Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 69,962 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,962 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.44. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.76.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

