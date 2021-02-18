Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,386 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,921,000 after purchasing an additional 808,565 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,234,000 after buying an additional 9,316,364 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after buying an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,652,000 after buying an additional 745,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after buying an additional 1,195,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,275,206.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 350,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,273,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $25,525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,623 shares in the company, valued at $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

