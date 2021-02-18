Camping World (CWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $14,546,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

