Canaccord Genuity Increases HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to $8.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEXO. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

