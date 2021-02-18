Canaccord Genuity Increases Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to $20.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s current price.

NOPMF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.27.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

