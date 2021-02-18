Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATRO. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

