Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.92. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 41,700 shares changing hands.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

