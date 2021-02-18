Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Stake Lowered by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,663 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Canada Goose worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.