Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $139.30

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$139.30 and traded as high as C$139.53. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$138.28, with a volume of 624,313 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$147.20.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$98.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$139.30.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,218,683.80. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,137,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,273,630,143.46. Insiders sold 1,114,280 shares of company stock worth $160,301,767 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company offers equipment, customs brokerage, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services to the rail industry; intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistics park, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trucking, and moving grain in containers; and trucking services comprising door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and specialized services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.