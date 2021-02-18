Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.25

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.25 and traded as high as C$32.31. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) shares last traded at C$32.08, with a volume of 752,306 shares.

CU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB cut Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

Get Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.