Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.68

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.68 and traded as high as C$29.20. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$29.03, with a volume of 328,200 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

