Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.24). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

