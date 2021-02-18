Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares dropped 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.49 and last traded at $36.36. Approximately 970,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,512,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

