CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $9,236.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

