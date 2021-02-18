CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.72

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.72 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 1,367,549 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £52.53 million and a P/E ratio of -17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CAP-XX Company Profile (LON:CPX)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors and energy management systems primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers thin, prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors, which provides power support for pulsed loads, secure power back-up for mission critical applications, and independent power storage for clean-tech products.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.