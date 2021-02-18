Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CGEMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,777. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

