Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CGEMY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. 33,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,777. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

