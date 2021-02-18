Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGEMY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CGEMY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. 33,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,777. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

