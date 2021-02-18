Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 152,256 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,256 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 7.45% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

PHB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.