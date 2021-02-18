Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 23,537 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,159,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $104.31. 104,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

