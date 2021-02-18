Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 292,984 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,984 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $27,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 44,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,198.75 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.