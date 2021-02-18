Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 11,121 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVLU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,498,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,178,000 after buying an additional 513,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 517,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,691 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 353,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

