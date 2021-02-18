Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 1,241 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,493. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

