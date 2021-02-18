Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 29,061 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

