Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 8,630 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Southern were worth $24,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth about $24,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of SO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 102,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

