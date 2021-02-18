Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $212.75. 7,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.98 and a 200 day moving average of $177.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $219.93.

