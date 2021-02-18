Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.81. 201,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $121.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

