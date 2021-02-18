Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $588.32. 157,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $542.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.97.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

