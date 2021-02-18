Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.29% of Leggett & Platt worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,073,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,251,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,894,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after purchasing an additional 327,366 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

LEG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.40. 14,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

