Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $20.73 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $327.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,348. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $310.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

