Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $27.25 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.89% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $27,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,931 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 405,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 78,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. 10,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

