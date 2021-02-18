Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $28.43 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 367.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.23. 68,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

