Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $29,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 285,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,861,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

