Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.94. 104,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $305.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

