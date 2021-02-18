Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. 532,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

