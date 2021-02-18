Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.28% of AGNC Investment worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,243 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $85,460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,716,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,254 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 215,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,526. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

