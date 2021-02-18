Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intuit by 60.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.67.

Intuit stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,484. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.77 and its 200-day moving average is $348.30. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

