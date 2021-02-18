Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $6.12 Million Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.09% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after acquiring an additional 101,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,739,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,144. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,092,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,840,887 shares of company stock valued at $236,325,091.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

