Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 3,421 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.47. The company had a trading volume of 329,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,170,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.